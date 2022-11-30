ajc logo
Wolf Home Products to add 20 new jobs in Lawrenceville

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

Wolf Home Products, a supplier of building products, has expanded their operations with a move to a 200,000-square-foot facility at 2200 Cedars Road in unincorporated Gwinnett with a Lawrenceville address. The move will add approximately 20 new jobs over the next two years.

“With this expansion, we’ll have broader, deeper inventories to support our service model, helping us honor our ongoing commitment to business growth for our customers, suppliers and employees,” said Wolf Home Products Chief Operating Officer Brad Kostelich in a statement.

Founded in 1843, Wolf Home Products operates 34 facilities and services more than 3,500 independent dealers in the United States and Canada.

Wolf Home Products donates their funds, products and time to organizations, such as the Boy Scouts of America, Habitat for Humanity, Keystone Kidspace, Make-A-Wish Foundation and United Way. They also support the Wolf Conservation Center, a not-for-profit organization that helps protect and preserve wolves in North America.

Partnership Gwinnett’s Andrew Hickey managed the project in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Gwinnett County Government and Georgia Electric Membership Corporation.

“We value companies who choose to continue to invest in Gwinnett County,” said Partnership Gwinnett Vice President of Economic Development Andrew Carnes in a statement. “This expansion further demonstrates that our community remains an ideal place for businesses to succeed.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
