West Winder Bypass project continues construction during October

Construction contractors working with the Georgia Department of Transportation have reopened Fred Kilcrease Road in Winder and have detoured the westside of Carl Bethlehem Road.
The detour route will use Patrick Mill Road and Williams Road as alternatives to guide traffic around a section of closed roadway.
This project will realign Ga. 211 over Ga. 8 and the railroad in Winder onto the existing Patrick Mill Road. The construction process will occur in three phases. This project was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. in August 2018 for approximately $59 million.