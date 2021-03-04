Walton seeks input on comprehensive traffic plan

Walton County, which includes a portion of Loganville, is seeking public comment for its Comprehensive Traffic Plan. The plan will serve as a roadmap for how the community plans ahead for transportation needs in the future. Walton’s plan will focus on all modes of transportation, including roadways and bridges, transit, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, and freight.
The Atlanta Regional Commission expects each county to set its own local priorities by engaging the public and developing a prioritized plan that will set a direction for transportation investments looking forward to the year 2050.
By developing a comprehensive plan the county can be eligible to compete for state and federal funding.
Participate in the process: www.sites.google.com/view/waltonctp/home