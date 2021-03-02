X

Walk-up or drive-thru food drive planned for March 30 in Suwanee

In partnership with Gwinnett County and the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Atlanta Promise Church will conduct a food drive 4 to 6 p.m. March 30 in Suwanee. (Courtesy Atlanta Community Food Bank)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

In partnership with Gwinnett County and the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Atlanta Promise Church will conduct a food drive 4 to 6 p.m. March 30 at 3247 McGinnis Ferry Road in Suwanee. Each household will be provided with 30 to 40 pounds of fresh and non-perishable foods.

Health and Human Services staff will be on hand to provide shelf-stable emergency kits for older adults and to review weekly options for home-delivered meals. Fire and Emergency Services will be handing out fire safety information. Families attending can also sign-up to participate in free smoke alarm installations.

Information: Hope Jimenez at 678-482-9106.

