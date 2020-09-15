Voters concerned about mail-in voting should consider becoming a poll worker

Candidates for the job should be dedicated individuals who take pride in their work, are patient and enjoy working with people, take direction well and are detail oriented. Poll officials are paid between $75 and $300 per day, depending on their position.

Whenever possible, poll officials are assigned to their home precinct, but may be asked to work at a nearby precinct. Candidates must be at least 16 years old, a U.S. citizen, a Gwinnett resident or county employee, and must be able to read, write and speak English. Candidates must complete an online training course and depending, on assigned position, may be required to attend an additional 2 to 4-hour in person training.