Volunteers needed for Great Gwinnett Wetlands clean-up

The Great Gwinnett Wetlands program is designed to increase awareness and protect Gwinnett’s numerous wetlands from littering, which also harms water resources like the Chattahoochee River, Yellow River, Lake Lanier, Jackson Lake, and the Altamaha River.

“Having had an annual presence at Bromolow Creek & Wetlands, most recently just six months ago, we’ve witnessed a marked improvement at that site over the years,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. “This is the ideal time for us to pull up stakes and move our operations to another wetland within our community – and Bethesda Park is the perfect spot to make a real impact on the physical beauty and health of the wetlands that surround the park and Sweetwater Creek.”