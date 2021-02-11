Victoria Jones chosen as Lawrenceville Mayor Pro Tem

She is an active member of the Georgia Municipal Association, where she serves as the Vice-President of District 3 Northeast. She is a member of the National League of Cities Women in Municipal Government Constituency Group. Prior to serving as a council member, Jones served with the Lawrenceville Neighborhood Alliance and the Downtown Development Authority.

As Mayor Pro Tem, Jones will serve the city council in Mayor David Still’s place when absent and may perform other duties on behalf of the city as needed.