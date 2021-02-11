Victoria Jones chosen as Lawrenceville Mayor Pro Tem

Lawrenceville’s Mayor and City Council recently selected fellow council member Victoria Jones to serve as the Mayor Pro Tem during 2021. Jones has been a member of the city council since 2019 and has been a Lawrenceville resident since 1994, having lived inside the city limits since 2013.
She is an active member of the Georgia Municipal Association, where she serves as the Vice-President of District 3 Northeast. She is a member of the National League of Cities Women in Municipal Government Constituency Group. Prior to serving as a council member, Jones served with the Lawrenceville Neighborhood Alliance and the Downtown Development Authority.
As Mayor Pro Tem, Jones will serve the city council in Mayor David Still’s place when absent and may perform other duties on behalf of the city as needed.
Additional information about Victoria Jones and other Lawrenceville council members: www.lawrencevillega.org/224/Mayor-City-Council.