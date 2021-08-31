U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock hears from Latino business owners

Caption U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock samples dishes from restaurants during his Monday visit to Plaza Las Americas in Lilburn. (Tyler Wilkins / tyler.wilkins@ajc.com) Credit: Tyler Wilkins Credit: Tyler Wilkins

“I learned as a pastor that it’s really the people who teach you how to best serve,” Warnock said. “In order to do that, you’ve got to understand their concerns.”

More than 100 businesses operate in small storefronts within the 4-year-old Plaza Las Americas. They took a major hit during the pandemic, said property manager Arturo Adonay, but hard work and financial assistance helped many of its businesses weather the storm.

Adonay started managing the mall only a few days before the pandemic forced the nation into lockdown. Only 30% of storefronts were occupied at that time, he said, compared to 95% today.

Expanding public transportation options into the area would not only help the shopping mall but the entire Pleasant Hill corridor, Adonay said. Warnock hyped the federal $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal for its potential to connect residents with small businesses like the ones in Plazas Las Americas.

The senator also mentioned his work on the Medicaid Saves Lives Act, which would create a “look-a-like” program for the 12 states, including Georgia, that did not expand Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act. The expansion could create up to 65,000 jobs, Warnock said, and give coverage to thousands of Georgians.

“What I take away (from this visit) is just how hardworking these folks are,” Warnock said. “They’re here doing the best that they can... We need to get the pandemic under control — that’s the main thing right now — and provide these folks the support that they need so they can move toward thriving.”

Caption Veronica Triana and Victor Rivas, husband and wife and co-owners of Arte Terrestre. The artisan crafts and gifts store is located within Plaza Las Americas off Pleasant Hill Road in Lilburn (Tyler Wilkins / tyler.wilkins@ajc.com) Credit: Tyler Wilkins Credit: Tyler Wilkins

Besides their financial concerns, the mall and its tenants hope to find ways to “bridge the gap” between white and non-white communities in Gwinnett County, Adonay said. Hispanic- and Latino-owned businesses are often overlooked and receive less attention than other businesses, Triana said.

“I think there is a big barrier between Hispanics and white people,” Triana said. “I know that white people love our culture, but most of them don’t come as often as they should to these kinds of places.”