U.S. Rep. McBath announces $1 M transportation grant for Gwinnett County

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath recently announced that Gwinnett County Department of Transportation will receive a $1 million federal grant.
Gwinnett will be awarded a $1,053,400 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) grant program to fund technology innovations along Singleton Road in Norcross. This road, representatives say, has been the site of multiple fatal accidents.
“I was so pleased to support this award of federal funding to our county,” McBath said. “This SMART grant award is a result of the hard work of the Gwinnett Board of Commissioners and Department of Transportation.”
“I truly believe this funding will not only improve transit, but it will also save lives.”
The SMART program was created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021.
“Gwinnett leverages its planning efforts and transportation improvements with innovation,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “The SMART grant will allow us to update our former plans and implement solutions to ensure safe, efficient and smooth travel across the county.”
About the Author