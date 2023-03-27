U.S. Rep. McBath announces $1 M transportation grant for Gwinnett County

Gwinnett will be awarded a $1,053,400 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) grant program to fund technology innovations along Singleton Road in Norcross. This road, representatives say, has been the site of multiple fatal accidents.

“I was so pleased to support this award of federal funding to our county,” McBath said. “This SMART grant award is a result of the hard work of the Gwinnett Board of Commissioners and Department of Transportation.”