BreakingNews
3 children, 3 adults fatally shot at Nashville grade school
X

U.S. Rep. McBath announces $1 M transportation grant for Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath recently announced that Gwinnett County Department of Transportation will receive a $1 million federal grant.

Gwinnett will be awarded a $1,053,400 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) grant program to fund technology innovations along Singleton Road in Norcross. This road, representatives say, has been the site of multiple fatal accidents.

“I was so pleased to support this award of federal funding to our county,” McBath said. “This SMART grant award is a result of the hard work of the Gwinnett Board of Commissioners and Department of Transportation.”

“I truly believe this funding will not only improve transit, but it will also save lives.”

The SMART program was created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021.

“Gwinnett leverages its planning efforts and transportation improvements with innovation,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “The SMART grant will allow us to update our former plans and implement solutions to ensure safe, efficient and smooth travel across the county.”

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

WEATHER UPDATE: Residents near Spalding reservoir evacuated; dam could fail1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp rules out 2024 bid, keeps ‘open mind’ on GOP nominee
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Q&A: New Braves catcher Sean Murphy
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Should we worry about the Braves’ pitching?
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Should we worry about the Braves’ pitching?
3h ago

Credit: The Washington Post

‘Everything is gone’: Loss and destruction in a small Mississippi town
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jillian Price/AJC

Atlanta Hawks host first women’s leadership empowerment summit
Snellville ending free curbside recycling
Lawrenceville and Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity partnering to build homes
Featured

Does insurance cover hail damage to your car, house?
5h ago
‘Keep Swinging #44′: Braves unveil Hank Aaron tribute uniforms
5h ago
From 2019: Atlantans make trip to Ghana’s ‘Door of No Return’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top