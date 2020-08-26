U.S. census takers begin door-to-door visits in Peachtree Corners

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census (count) of the entire population every 10 years, not just U.S. citizens, but every man, woman and child. Census statistics are important in helping to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers.

Households can still complete their surveys by responding online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020, or by completing and mailing back the questionnaire they received earlier this year. Those that do complete their surveys now will not receive a visit from a census taker.