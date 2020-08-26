U.S. census takers begin door-to-door visits in Peachtree Corners

Peachtree Corners residents who have not yet completed and submitted their census surveys will soon be hearing a knock at the door. The city’s response rate hovers around 63%, which means over a third of city residents have not completed their surveys. As a result, U.S. Census takers recently began visiting each household that has not responded.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census (count) of the entire population every 10 years, not just U.S. citizens, but every man, woman and child. Census statistics are important in helping to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers.
Households can still complete their surveys by responding online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020, or by completing and mailing back the questionnaire they received earlier this year. Those that do complete their surveys now will not receive a visit from a census taker.
All census takers will wear masks and follow safety protocols. Census takers can be identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge.
Responses to the 2020 Census are safe, secure and protected by federal law. Survey answers can only be used to produce statistics – they cannot be used for any other purpose.
Verify that a phone call is from the Census Bureau at 1-800-923-8282.