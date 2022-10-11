ajc logo
X

Two road construction projects to slow traffic in Duluth

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Two projects in Duluth have the potential to slow motorists while construction continues through town. Motorists are asked to use caution and patience through the construction zones.

The first phase of the Main Street Enhanced Sidewalk Project affects the shoulder on both sides of Rogers Bridge Road between Main Street and River Summit Drive and on Main Street between Rogers Bridge Road and the Greysolon subdivision just before Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Road closures are not expected, but occasional lane closures may delay drivers.

The second project, the Davenport Road Extension, involves the extension of Davenport Road from Buford Highway to the Davenport Road Extension already in place on the northwest side of the railroad tracks. A new at-grade railroad crossing and a new traffic signal on Buford Highway are both included in this project, along with the removal of South Peachtree Street and the at-grade railroad crossing behind the library.

This road extension is expected to take 18-24 months to complete. Limited lane closures will occur on Buford Highway. The city plans to keep the South Peachtree Street access to downtown open until the new Davenport Extension opens to the public.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Tom Williams / AP

The Jolt: Democrats sidestep Herschel Walker abortion firestorm21h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

1 injured in shooting at McDonald’s, DeKalb police say
11h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Voter eligibility challenges dismissed in Cobb County
9h ago

Credit: Photo provided by Centegix

Accidental lockdowns in multiple Cobb schools caused by ‘human error’
9h ago

Credit: Photo provided by Centegix

Accidental lockdowns in multiple Cobb schools caused by ‘human error’
9h ago

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Braselton to consider relocation of historic home
Suwanee adding greenspace to Town Center Park on Main
Lilburn police hosting Faith and Blue Weekend event on Friday
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
15h ago
Braves Report podcast: Braves vs. Phillies NLDS preview
22h ago
AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top