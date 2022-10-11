Two road construction projects to slow traffic in Duluth

The first phase of the Main Street Enhanced Sidewalk Project affects the shoulder on both sides of Rogers Bridge Road between Main Street and River Summit Drive and on Main Street between Rogers Bridge Road and the Greysolon subdivision just before Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Road closures are not expected, but occasional lane closures may delay drivers.

The second project, the Davenport Road Extension, involves the extension of Davenport Road from Buford Highway to the Davenport Road Extension already in place on the northwest side of the railroad tracks. A new at-grade railroad crossing and a new traffic signal on Buford Highway are both included in this project, along with the removal of South Peachtree Street and the at-grade railroad crossing behind the library.