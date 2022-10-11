Two road construction projects to slow traffic in Duluth

Two projects in Duluth have the potential to slow motorists while construction continues through town. Motorists are asked to use caution and patience through the construction zones.
The first phase of the Main Street Enhanced Sidewalk Project affects the shoulder on both sides of Rogers Bridge Road between Main Street and River Summit Drive and on Main Street between Rogers Bridge Road and the Greysolon subdivision just before Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Road closures are not expected, but occasional lane closures may delay drivers.
The second project, the Davenport Road Extension, involves the extension of Davenport Road from Buford Highway to the Davenport Road Extension already in place on the northwest side of the railroad tracks. A new at-grade railroad crossing and a new traffic signal on Buford Highway are both included in this project, along with the removal of South Peachtree Street and the at-grade railroad crossing behind the library.
This road extension is expected to take 18-24 months to complete. Limited lane closures will occur on Buford Highway. The city plans to keep the South Peachtree Street access to downtown open until the new Davenport Extension opens to the public.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com