Two Button Art sculptures installed at Infinite Energy Center

A Gwinnett Creativity Fund grant has helped community non-profit, Button Art Inc. to install two Button Sculptures at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth.
The Sugarloaf Community Improvement District chose “JAZZ” by artist Bill Stevens from the juried entries provided by Button Art, Inc.
An interactive chalkboard Button Sculpture was also installed outside the Hudgens Center for the Arts. It is one of several throughout the community designed to encourage community participation. It can be a temporary platform for artistic expression, drawing demonstrations, collaborative, temporary art projects, or writing notes of gratitude and thankfulness.
The Gwinnett Creativity Fund empowers non-profit arts and cultural organizations to “grow and evolve, provide programs and educational opportunities, engage underserved audiences and enhance Gwinnett’s economic development and cultural landscape.”
Inspired by Gwinnett’s 200th birthday celebration, Button Art, Inc. is a Georgia nonprofit created to further the love of art in Gwinnett. Through public and private collaborations Button Art, Inc. is committed to manage, create, and install 200 original Button Sculptures throughout the county.