Transportation improvements approved for Western Gwinnett

Gwinnett Commissioners recently approved a construction contract to bring transportation improvements to three roadways in the unincorporated Western Gwinnett areas of Duluth, Berkeley Lake, Norcross and Peachtree Corners.
Sol Construction will complete the projects for an amount not to exceed $835,148 along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road and Pond Road.
Two of the projects are funded entirely by the 2017 SPLOST program and will fill in the missing links of sidewalks.
The Peachtree Industrial Boulevard project adds sidewalk, curb and gutter and associated drainage improvements along the east side of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from North Berkeley Lake Road to Bradford Creek Trail.
The Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge project adds sidewalks, curb and gutter along the east side of Holcomb Bridge Road from Peachtree Corners Circle to Smithpointe Drive.
The Pond Road project will install a new drainage system and new water main, curb, gutter and associated drainage structures, and new fire hydrants from Ingram Road to Tiger Boulevard. This project is funded by SPLOST and the Department of Water Resources.
