Traffic signal timing control headed to Peachtree Corners

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago
Israeli startup ITC Intelligent Traffic Control is bringing a software solution to Peachtree Corners’ Curiosity Lab that can be applied to the city’s existing traffic infrastructure for adaptive control of traffic signal timing.

According to ITC, the software connects to existing traffic cameras and uses computer vision analysis to identify all road objects and collect speed, acceleration, traffic flow, distance and pedestrian activity data, all while complying with privacy regulations by hiding license plates and faces.

Using this data, the software then creates a traffic model that highlights intersection and corridor patterns with the ability to connect across a grid of intersections for one holistic image. ITC can also predict traffic patterns in real-time based on historic data, enabling cities to proactively address traffic congestion.

“Proven to be 99% accurate in both daytime and nighttime scenarios, our solution is more accurate than human or other data collectors, and we are looking forward to using this opportunity to enhance traffic management throughout Curiosity Lab’s ecosystem and into Peachtree Corners to improve the everyday lives of visitors and citizens,” said Aharon Brauner, ITC Co-Founder and CEO.

