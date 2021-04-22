Traffic shifts on Ga. 211, Old Hog Mountain Road in Hoschton

The single lane closures and traffic shifts on Ga. 211 and Old Hog Mountain Road, originally scheduled for Apr. 12, were rescheduled to begin Apr. 19. Drivers can expect delays while traveling through the project which is scheduled for completion in late April 2022.

This project takes place on Ga. 211 at Old Hog Mountain Road, approximately 4.5 miles southwest of Hoschton and 8.5 miles northwest of Winder. Ga. 211 will shift to the right of the existing alignment. /Old Hog Mountain Road will shift to the left of existing alignment. There is no detour and work will be done with flagging operations.