Traffic shift planned for Ga. 53 southeast of downtown Winder

Assuming the weather cooperates, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will put a traffic shift in place on Ga. 53 to allow for construction of the permanent tie ins for future ramps of the interchange. The traffic shift begins Feb. 9 on Ga. 53 at US 29/Ga. 316, approximately 4.75 miles southeast of downtown Winder.

This traffic shift, along with others planned as the project progresses, will be temporary. Motorists will experience delays traveling through the project. The overall project is expected to be complete June 2022.