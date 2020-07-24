Traffic on Barrow Park Drive in Winder detoured next 9 months

Detour signage is in place along the route to direct motorists. Drivers traveling to the courthouse will need to use Pearl Pentecost Road for access. This closure and detour will last for the next 9 months.

This project will realign Ga. 211 over Ga. 8 and the railroad in Winder onto the existing Patrick Mill Road. The construction process will occur in three phases. This project was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. in August 2018 for approximately $59 million.