Three metro Atlanta men helping Ukraine

“It truly was like a breath of fresh air because we realized that the collaboration that we can put together can truly bring significant value to the needs there locally in Ukraine,” Zernoveanu said.

Over the past few months, through fundraising and connections in the community, the men have been able to successfully send medical supplies and thousands of ready to eat meals to 14 hospitals in Ukraine. The fundraising has also allowed the men to pay for the supplies to be flown by Delta and UPS.

The cost of each transport varies, but is typically between $17,000 and $25,000, Zernoveanu said.

The hospitals have asked for several items including pediatric incubators, surgery drill sets, wound care supplies, and respiratory supplies, Brand said. The hospitals also need medications, which is a little harder to send due to restrictions and expiration dates, Zernoveanu said.

The men have not just sent items, but Morsberger also traveled to Ukraine this month to show support and hand deliver essential medical supplies to three hospitals. Morsberger delivered three Stryker surgical drills, which costs about $12,000 each, to a hospital in Kyiv.

“I was amazed at the unity of the Ukrainian people and their willingness to work together with each other,” Morsberger said. “I mean, they’re one, and they’re determined to win.”