Three Lilburn streets to be resurfaced this month

The city of Lilburn announced Wednesday it has accepted a bid from Garrett Paving Company of Athens to resurface portions of three city streets for more than $233,000. Joy Lane, Bridgewater Drive, and Nantucket Drive will be resurfaced starting this month. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed in November.

Funding for this project is coming from the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant, a state program that provides funding to cities based on factors including total population, and the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, the announcement said.