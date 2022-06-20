Three Lilburn streets to be resurfaced this month

The city of Lilburn announced Wednesday it has accepted a bid from Garrett Paving Company of Athens to resurface portions of three city streets for more than $233,000. Joy Lane, Bridgewater Drive, and Nantucket Drive will be resurfaced starting this month. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed in November.
Funding for this project is coming from the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant, a state program that provides funding to cities based on factors including total population, and the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, the announcement said.
On June 16, the city also opened bids to resurface an additional 2.3 miles of city streets. The additional resurfacing projects will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The resurfacing includes filling in cracks, patching, replacing speed humps and crosswalks.
Affected streets are:
- Rosestone Drive from Sunfield Drive to Sunfield Drive
- Birdlake Drive from Rosestone Drive to cul-de-sac
- Brandlwood Court from Brandlwood Way to Sunfield Drive
- Brandlwood Way from cul-de-sac to cul-de-sac
- Sunfield Drive from Burns Road to cul-de-sac
- Halfmoon Hollow from Rosestone Drive to Rosestone Drive
- Halfmoon Court from Halfmoon Hollow to cul-de-sac
- Lake Ridge Trail from Indian Trail Road to Brandlwood Way
- Old Manor Road from Hillcrest Road to Lake Ridge Trail
- Eagles Pass from Rosestone Drive to Burns Road
- Houndstooth Trail from Rosestone Drive to cul-de-sac
- Courting Lane from Rosestone Drive to cul-de-sac
