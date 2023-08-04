Test your motorcycle skills with Lawrenceville police

Gwinnett County
13 minutes ago
The Lawrenceville Police Department will host a Cops & Cones Motorcycle Rodeo 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Gwinnett County Fair Grounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.

The free event will showcase an exhibition course featuring a speed competition, slow ride and precision course for top performers. Even those without a motorcycle can attend to watch highly skilled locals and police motorcyclists as they test their skills in a spirited competition.

Officers, families, friends and the general public are invited and encouraged to attend. Food vendors and sponsors will be on hand to help enjoy the day.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Special Kneads and Treats, a nonprofit that provides birthday cakes to families that cannot afford one.

To compete in the motorcycle rodeo register at lville.city/motor-rodeo.

