Tattoo parlor requests permit for Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners

The Peachtree Corners City Council will hold a second read and public hearing on a request for a special use permit to allow for a tattoo parlor at 6025 Peachtree Parkway at the city’s next council meeting at city hall 7 p.m. May 25, 310 Technology Pkwy. Pink Gypsy Studio is hoping to occupy Rear Suite 10 at the Peachtree Plaza shopping center, just south of Jay Bird Alley.