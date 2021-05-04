Tattoo parlor requests permit for Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners

The Peachtree Corners City Council will hold a second read and public hearing on a request for a special use permit to allow for a tattoo parlor at 6025 Peachtree Parkway at the city’s next council meeting at city hall 7 p.m. May 25, 310 Technology Pkwy. Pink Gypsy Studio is hoping to occupy Rear Suite 10 at the Peachtree Plaza shopping center, just south of Jay Bird Alley.
If approved as presented, the permit would come with conditions including a limitation to signage. Services will be by appointment only; no walk-ins will be allowed. Hours of operation will be limited to between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.