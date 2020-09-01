Suwanee works out agreement with HOA for trail access

Residents access the Suwanee Creek Greenway by a small asphalt path that runs from the Pierce Point amenity area to the trail. While the city clearly owns and is responsible for maintenance of the trail, the city felt it would provide clarity to have the greenway located within an access/maintenance easement. This access has been used by the city in the past to provide maintenance of the trail, yet none of this trail is contained in an easement.

Pierce Point approached the city about assisting with the maintenance of this access trail. The HOA has agreed to provide an easement that would dedicate the greenway, the access trail, and a path through the amenity area parking to the city. These easements will provide the clarity the city needs in order to allow residents to use the greenway and to access the greenway through the HOA property. In return for granting these easements, the city has agreed to take over maintenance responsibility of the access trail.