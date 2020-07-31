X

Suwanee to update police communication equipment

Suwanee's agreement with Motorola provides updates to the police communications software system and locks the price in for a ten-year period. (Courtesy Motorola)
Suwanee's agreement with Motorola provides updates to the police communications software system and locks the price in for a ten-year period. (Courtesy Motorola)

Gwinnett County | 14 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Suwanee City Council recently agreed to a new contract agreement with Motorola for the police communications software system.

This agreement with Motorola provides updates to the police communications software system and locks the price in for a ten-year period. The $307,763 contract will be for one year with successive one-year terms which renew automatically over the next ten years. The contract price includes equipment, software and services. At the end of the first year of the agreement and each year thereafter, a consumer price index percentage change calculation will be performed and pricing may change.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.