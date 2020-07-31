Suwanee to update police communication equipment

The Suwanee City Council recently agreed to a new contract agreement with Motorola for the police communications software system.
This agreement with Motorola provides updates to the police communications software system and locks the price in for a ten-year period. The $307,763 contract will be for one year with successive one-year terms which renew automatically over the next ten years. The contract price includes equipment, software and services. At the end of the first year of the agreement and each year thereafter, a consumer price index percentage change calculation will be performed and pricing may change.