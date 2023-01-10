ajc logo
Suwanee to replace Scales Road pedestrian trail

Gwinnett County
The Suwanee City Council recently approved a $113,080 agreement with low-bidder Newlands Contracting for the replacement of the Scales Road Pedestrian Trail.

The contract includes removal of the existing asphalt pedestrian trail and replacement of the trail base and asphalt along with building a trail shoulder where needed. The agreement requires completion of the project before March 1 unless extended due to extreme weather delays.

The existing trail is in an easement owned by the apartment complex adjacent to the trail and totals about 18,400 square feet. The trail parallels Scales Road from Brushy Ridge Way to McGinnis Ferry Road.

