Suwanee to hold public hearings on proposed millage rate

Suwanee will hold three public hearings on the proposed millage rate at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and noon and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave. The city council is expected to adopt the millage rate at its regular Aug. 24 council meeting.

Suwanee began the new fiscal year on July 1, 2021 with a $15 million balanced operating budget. This year’s budget represents a 10.1% decrease in operating expenditures as compared to FY2021, primarily due to federal COVID-related expenditures.