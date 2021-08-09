Suwanee to hold public hearings on proposed millage rate

After analyzing 2021 tax consolidation information provided by Gwinnett, Suwanee is proposing to keep the city’s millage rate at 4.93 mills, the same rate adopted each year for the past nine years. Due to property value reassessments, this will result in a slight property tax increase.
Suwanee will hold three public hearings on the proposed millage rate at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and noon and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave. The city council is expected to adopt the millage rate at its regular Aug. 24 council meeting.
Suwanee began the new fiscal year on July 1, 2021 with a $15 million balanced operating budget. This year’s budget represents a 10.1% decrease in operating expenditures as compared to FY2021, primarily due to federal COVID-related expenditures.
Suwanee’s $15,069,730 FY2022 budget includes 114 full-time and 14 part-time positions, including four new positions and five position upgrades, 0% group health insurance renewal, and $382,550 capital funding.