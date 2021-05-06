Suwanee to add yield sign at Martin Farm Road, King Street

A yield sign is often used in lieu of a stop sign at less busy intersections. Drivers must slow down and yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and vehicles approaching from the crossroad.

According to I Drive Safely, “We’ve seen many a tweet and opinion online about how people who stop at yield signs can be some of the most annoying drivers on the road. Annoying or not, they’re actually practicing proper safe driving skills – because after all, better stopped than sorry.”