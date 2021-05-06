Suwanee to add yield sign at Martin Farm Road, King Street

The Suwanee City Council recently approved a request to add a yield sign for northwest bound traffic on Martin Farm Road at the intersection with King Street. No traffic control is present when traffic continues northeast on King Street past the intersection.
A yield sign is often used in lieu of a stop sign at less busy intersections. Drivers must slow down and yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and vehicles approaching from the crossroad.
According to I Drive Safely, “We’ve seen many a tweet and opinion online about how people who stop at yield signs can be some of the most annoying drivers on the road. Annoying or not, they’re actually practicing proper safe driving skills – because after all, better stopped than sorry.”