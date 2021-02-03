X

Suwanee sets fees for next municipal election

Suwanee will hold a general election on Nov. 2 for three city council seats. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Suwanee will hold a general election on Nov. 2 for three city council seats (Posts 3, 4 and 5). At the city’s most recent council meeting the city set the qualifying fee for these open council seats at $270.

Anyone interested in running to fill one of the three open council seats can plan ahead now to complete qualifying forms between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 in the city clerk’s office at City Hall, 330 Town Center Avenue.

Additional information will be available at www.suwanee.com/government/city-council/elections-qualifying

