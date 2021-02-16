Suwanee seeks volunteers to plant trees this Saturday

Arbor Day is officially April 30, but Suwanee is celebrating early with plans to plant trees this Saturday, Feb. 20 in Sims Lake Park, 4600 Suwanee Dam Road. Volunteers are needed. Contact Suwanee Environmental Services Manager Bill Stinehart at bstinehart@suwanee.com or 770-904-3381 for details.
The 62-acre Sims Lake Park includes a seven-acre lake and 1.2-mile looping trail.
Amenities include a lake with dock, partially covered playground, pavilion, picnic tables, streamscape, outdoor classroom, public art and restrooms.
As reported previously, the city recently launched a Time Lapse Photo Project at the park. Visitors to the park can use a photo station, installed at the base of the waterfall stone steps with their own cell phone. Participants prop their phone in the cradle, snap a photo, and upload it to the website displayed on signage at the photo station. The website automatically sorts the photos in chronological order.