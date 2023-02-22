X
Suwanee seeks food truck vendors

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago

Suwanee is seeking a variety of cuisine to offer the public during the city’s many 2023 family-friendly events. Applications to become a food truck vendor are being accepted through March 31.

Food Truck Fridays take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. June 2, July 7 and Aug. 4.

Additional city events include the Red, White, Bluegrass and Bach Memorial Day concert May 26, Movies Under the Stars June 10, July 15 and Oct. 28, Suwanee Summer Porch Jam June 16, and Jolly Holly Day Dec. 1. The city’s largest event, Suwanee Fest, is the third weekend in September.

Trucks may apply for any or all dates with a $20 non-refundable application fee. Truck fees for these events are $100 an events are free to attendees rain or shine.

Details and to apply to become a food truck vendor: http://ow.ly/t15e50ML0Ro.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
