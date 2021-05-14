Suwanee seeking musicians for Summer Porch Jam 2021

Summer Porch Jam features food trucks, beer and wine, and musicians playing outdoors at multiple venues throughout Old Town Suwanee. Venues include Huthmakers, The Everett’s Music Barn, Mayor Burnette’s porch, Thigpen porch, Burnette Rogers Pavilion and other porches in the Old Town area.

The Suwanee Summer Porch Jam began as part of Make Music Day, an international celebration launched in 1982 in France and held on the Summer Solstice every year in more than 750 cities in 120 countries. Suwanee moved their event to the Friday before the Summer Solstice each year.