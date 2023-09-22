Suwanee releases millage rate/budget documents

Suwanee recently approved the city’s 2023 millage rate of 4.93 mills and released a easy to understand document that explains how funds generated through property taxes are used. This is the same millage rate property owners have been billed for at least the past five years.

Suwanee issues property tax notices for city taxes in October with payment due by Dec. 20.

The Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner bills Suwanee property owners separately for county and school taxes. These taxes are due by Oct. 15 each year.

View the city’s millage rate information at www.tinyurl.com/Suwanee2023MillageRate and the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget at www.suwanee.com/home/showpublisheddocument/6400.