Suwanee releases illustrated 2020 annual report

The “How the COVID Didn’t Steal 2020” annual report acknowledges the challenges resulting from the pandemic and highlights the accomplishments met despite the trials and tribulations.

Among the highlights, the report states, “Suwanee began fiscal year 2020 with a $13.8 million balanced operating budget. The final amended operating budget of $13.9 million, amounted to an overall increase of $124,000, less than 1%. Suwanee’s adopted fiscal year 2021 operating budget of $13.4 million is a decrease of ($452,500) or -3.3% from the final amended 2020 budget.” The decrease in the FY 2021 adopted budget represents a conservative approach based on the unknowns related to an economic slowdown and the global pandemic.