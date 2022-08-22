ajc logo
Suwanee proposes millage rate to remain the same

Residents in Suwanee will vote this fall to elect three council members. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

Residents in Suwanee will vote this fall to elect three council members. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

After holding its first public meeting on Aug. 11, the city of Suwanee’s property tax rate is expected to stay the same, Suwanee City Manager Marty Allen said.

The city’s proposed millage rate of 4.93 mills, has remained the same for the past 10 years, an announcement said. The amount of property taxes paid depends on the assessed value of an individual property.

“If their assessment has not adjusted or changed, then it would be the same. If their assessments have changed then it would reflect on their tax bills as such,” Allen said.

The property tax rates, or “millage,” equals $1 of tax for each $1,000 of assessed property value.

The city will hold its last two public hearings on Aug. 23 at noon at 6:30pm. City council is expected to adopt the millage rate at its regular meeting, the announcement said.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

