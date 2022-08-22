Suwanee proposes millage rate to remain the same

After holding its first public meeting on Aug. 11, the city of Suwanee’s property tax rate is expected to stay the same, Suwanee City Manager Marty Allen said.
The city’s proposed millage rate of 4.93 mills, has remained the same for the past 10 years, an announcement said. The amount of property taxes paid depends on the assessed value of an individual property.
“If their assessment has not adjusted or changed, then it would be the same. If their assessments have changed then it would reflect on their tax bills as such,” Allen said.
The property tax rates, or “millage,” equals $1 of tax for each $1,000 of assessed property value.
The city will hold its last two public hearings on Aug. 23 at noon at 6:30pm. City council is expected to adopt the millage rate at its regular meeting, the announcement said.
About the Author