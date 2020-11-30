X

Suwanee police video hopes to help stop porch pirates

The Suwanee Police Department has released a video suggesting ways residents can avoid becoming the victim of “Porch Pirates.” (Courtesy City of Suwanee)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Suwanee Police Department has released a video suggesting ways residents can avoid becoming the victim of “Porch Pirates.” The three-minute video suggests residents can take steps to avoid having holiday packages stolen from their front porches.

Among the safety tips, Suwanee Police Chief Mike Jones suggests having packages delivered to your place of business or to a neighbor you know might be at home. Additional tips include:

· request delivery service provide a tracking number

· request delivery require a signature

· ask delivery service to leave packages at side or back door

Residents who witness a package theft are encouraged to call 911 and provide a description of the individual or individuals and any vehicle involved in the crime. Police Chief Jones reminds residents, “Do not approach the suspect.”

View the video: www.tinyurl.com/SuwneePorchPirates.

