Suwanee police seeking teens for Explorers program

The Suwanee Police Department will hold an open enrollment for Explorer Post 980 for youth ages 14-20 who might be interested in a career in law enforcement. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at SPD Training Center, 2966 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road. Participants experience up to date police training, ride-a-longs with police, assist with community events and earn service hours.
Explorers meet twice monthly and offer the Suwanee police a helping hand at various city events, from helping direct traffic to assisting children in finding their “lost” parents.
Applicants must be at least 14 years old, maintain a 2.0 GPA in school, and be free of any criminal record.
Information: Officer Richard Pope at 770-904-7641 or rpope@suwanee.com.