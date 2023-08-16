Suwanee police purchasing body/dash cameras, tasers

The Suwanee City Council recently approved a 5-year contract with Axon Enterprises for public safety equipment and services.

This contract includes the purchase of body cameras, dash cameras and tasers, including services to ensure proper maintenance. The first-year contract totals $192,855, with a total five-year contract coming in at $995,032.

The first-year invoice includes purchase of 26 in-car video cameras and 39 body cameras with low-light, reduced motion blur and live streaming capabilities. The contract also includes about 40 tasers with additional love cartridges and holsters.

According to Axon’s website, “Having worked with the world’s largest law enforcement agencies for over two decades, Axon is uniquely qualified to share best practices and general guidelines on how to effectively implement a body-worn camera program that benefits and respects the privacy of all parties involved.”