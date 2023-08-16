Suwanee police purchasing body/dash cameras, tasers

Credit: © Axon Enterprise Inc.

Credit: © Axon Enterprise Inc.

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

The Suwanee City Council recently approved a 5-year contract with Axon Enterprises for public safety equipment and services.

This contract includes the purchase of body cameras, dash cameras and tasers, including services to ensure proper maintenance. The first-year contract totals $192,855, with a total five-year contract coming in at $995,032.

The first-year invoice includes purchase of 26 in-car video cameras and 39 body cameras with low-light, reduced motion blur and live streaming capabilities. The contract also includes about 40 tasers with additional love cartridges and holsters.

According to Axon’s website, “Having worked with the world’s largest law enforcement agencies for over two decades, Axon is uniquely qualified to share best practices and general guidelines on how to effectively implement a body-worn camera program that benefits and respects the privacy of all parties involved.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment5h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BREAKING
Fulton DA proposes March 4 trial date for Trump, 18 co-defendants
5h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia defendants say Trump indictment criminalizes aggressive lawyering
5h ago

Credit: NYT

TODAY'S UPDATES
Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
4h ago

Credit: NYT

TODAY'S UPDATES
Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Kemp and floats VP, Senate bids
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Suwanee

Suwanee Public Arts Commission receives grant to fund a mural
6h ago
QuikTrip to demolish, upgrade store in Peachtree Corners
Sugar Hill to hold final millage rate hearing
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
9h ago
Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top