Suwanee police chief retires, Mooney to take his place

New Suwanee Police Chief Cass Mooney, retiring Chief Mike Jones, retiring City Clerk Elvira Rogers and new City Clerk Robyn O’Donnell at Suwanee's recent city council meeting. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)
Gwinnett County | 55 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

After 23 years of service, and a total of 47 years in law enforcement, Suwanee Police Chief Mike Jones is retiring. At the city’s recent council meeting, Deputy Chief Cass Mooney was sworn in as Suwanee’s new police chief, effective Feb. 1.

“I can’t say enough about Chief Jones and his outstanding tenure with the city. He transformed the Suwanee Police Department into the high-quality department that it is,” said Suwanee City Manager Marty Allen. “In 23 years of working together, I have witnessed a dedicated professional that earnestly works to serve and better his community with humility.”

Chief Mooney has spent 23 of his 26 years in law enforcement in Suwanee and joins the position with extensive training.

The council also recognized the retirement of City Clerk Elvira Rogers, and her replacement, Robyn O’Donnell. Rogers has been with the city for an equally impressive 22 years.

