Suwanee police are hiring with $41,426 starting salaries

Individuals interested must have a high school diploma or equivalent (associate degree preferred), be a U.S. citizen, have a valid Georgia driver’s license, be at least 21 years of age, and hold a P.O.S.T.-certified officer and/or academy admittance pursuant to Georgia law; successful completion of Police Academy.

The pre-employment process includes an oral interview, background check, criminal records and traffic history check, medical and drug screening, psychological evaluation, physical agility test, and polygraph evaluation.