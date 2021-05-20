ajc logo
Suwanee police are hiring with $41,426 starting salaries

The Suwanee Police Department is seeking individuals concerned with serving and protecting the public to join their team as police officers. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)
Gwinnett County | 40 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Suwanee Police Department is seeking individuals concerned with serving and protecting the public to join their team as police officers.

Individuals interested must have a high school diploma or equivalent (associate degree preferred), be a U.S. citizen, have a valid Georgia driver’s license, be at least 21 years of age, and hold a P.O.S.T.-certified officer and/or academy admittance pursuant to Georgia law; successful completion of Police Academy.

The pre-employment process includes an oral interview, background check, criminal records and traffic history check, medical and drug screening, psychological evaluation, physical agility test, and polygraph evaluation.

Compensation starts at $19.92 hourly, or $41,425 per year, but is negotiable with education and experience considered. Benefits include all uniforms and equipment, Defined Benefit Plan on first day, benefits after 30 day waiting period: medical/dental/vision, vacation/sick leave, and more.

Information and to apply www.suwanee.com/services/employment-opportunities.

