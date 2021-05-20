Suwanee police are hiring with $41,426 starting salaries

The Suwanee Police Department is seeking individuals concerned with serving and protecting the public to join their team as police officers.
Individuals interested must have a high school diploma or equivalent (associate degree preferred), be a U.S. citizen, have a valid Georgia driver’s license, be at least 21 years of age, and hold a P.O.S.T.-certified officer and/or academy admittance pursuant to Georgia law; successful completion of Police Academy.
The pre-employment process includes an oral interview, background check, criminal records and traffic history check, medical and drug screening, psychological evaluation, physical agility test, and polygraph evaluation.
Compensation starts at $19.92 hourly, or $41,425 per year, but is negotiable with education and experience considered. Benefits include all uniforms and equipment, Defined Benefit Plan on first day, benefits after 30 day waiting period: medical/dental/vision, vacation/sick leave, and more.
Information and to apply www.suwanee.com/services/employment-opportunities.