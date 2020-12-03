Suwanee plans 3-story mural for original city hall building

Stumberg frequently uses abstracted magpies in her work, having been inspired by an English nursery rhyme that translates one’s fortune based on the number of magpies one sees.

“It is this perception of the magpie that inspires my work – the notion that the bird is an omen of change, and change, good or bad, is often invaluable,” said Stumberg. “In this way, the presence of the magpie is a calling to enter a crucible of the spirit. It asks you to rethink social norms, to shift perspectives, to be open to personal transformation.”