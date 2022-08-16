ajc logo
X

Suwanee extends open container boundary

The Suwanee City Council recently extended the open container boundaries for alcoholic beverages to the downtown corridor area. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Suwanee City Council recently extended the open container boundaries for alcoholic beverages to the downtown corridor area. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
9 minutes ago

The Suwanee City Council recently extended the open container boundaries for alcoholic beverages to the downtown corridor area.

As new restaurants, coffee shops and entertainment businesses have expanded along Buford Highway south of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and the city’s Town Center, Suwanee saw a need to expand their existing open container limits.

Visitors to these businesses can purchase alcohol in the city’s special “Cheers!” logo to-go cups and walk throughout the Town Center and downtown area. The city does not allow “bring your own” alcoholic beverages.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney2h ago
‘Please don’t kill me’: Security guard shot in Atlanta apartment complex
2h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
3h ago
Flight attendant fired by Delta alleges racial discrimination
5h ago
Flight attendant fired by Delta alleges racial discrimination
5h ago
The Jolt: Georgia lands college football title game after Music Midtown pulls out
8h ago
The Latest
Chattahoochee Corners at River Green sold for $45 million
Snellville Citizens Police Academy looking for participants
Gwinnett Police Foundation awards seven college scholarships
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top