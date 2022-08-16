Suwanee extends open container boundary

As new restaurants, coffee shops and entertainment businesses have expanded along Buford Highway south of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and the city’s Town Center, Suwanee saw a need to expand their existing open container limits.

Visitors to these businesses can purchase alcohol in the city’s special “Cheers!” logo to-go cups and walk throughout the Town Center and downtown area. The city does not allow “bring your own” alcoholic beverages.