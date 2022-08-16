Suwanee extends open container boundary

The Suwanee City Council recently extended the open container boundaries for alcoholic beverages to the downtown corridor area.
As new restaurants, coffee shops and entertainment businesses have expanded along Buford Highway south of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and the city’s Town Center, Suwanee saw a need to expand their existing open container limits.
Visitors to these businesses can purchase alcohol in the city’s special “Cheers!” logo to-go cups and walk throughout the Town Center and downtown area. The city does not allow “bring your own” alcoholic beverages.
