Suwanee creates time-lapse photography at Sims Lake Park

Participants simply prop their phone in the cradle, snap a photo, and upload it to the website displayed on signage at the photo station. The website will automatically sort the photos in chronological order.

“We’re very excited to watch the seasons change at Sims Lake, as flowers burst forth, and then leaves change in the fall – all from the same vantage point,” said Kim Towne, who spearheaded the project for Suwanee. “It’s a great opportunity to engage our citizens with nature and to keep a photographic record of environmental change, further connecting our community to the global environment.”