Suwanee creates alcohol license tax credit program

Alcohol licenses for restaurants and other beverage establishments expire Dec. 31 in Suwanee. Due to the unique challenges these businesses have faced as the result of COVID-19, including mandated restrictions and social distancing, Suwanee’s mayor and council have developed a one-time 100% tax credit program for businesses who renew a license for alcohol consumption on the premises for 2021 or for new businesses who receive the same type of license between Oct. 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
Suwanee has three types of on-premises consumption alcohol licenses: beer ($500), wine ($500), and distilled spirits ($5,000). For an establishment that sells all three types of alcohol, the license costs $6,000 annually.
The city is offering this as a one-time credit and all licensees will be responsible for the full license fees in future years. Additional details: www.suwanee.com.