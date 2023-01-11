Suwanee concentrating on road improvement

The Suwanee City Council recently approved two new contracts for asphalt patching and road resurfacing.
The city has entered into a $720,526 agreement with Allied Paving for the local maintenance improvement grant road resurfacing project. As the lowest bidder for the work, Allied Paving will resurface about 2.5 miles on a select group of roads within the city.
In a separate action, the city has approved a $52,7400 contract with Newlands Contracting for asphalt street patching. This contract will result in the patching of approximately 837 square yards of asphalt on various city-owned streets.
The city is also seeking bids for the installation of thermoplastic pavement markings for the intersection of Russell and Main streets. This contract will most likely be approved this month.
