Suwanee concentrating on road improvement

The city has entered into a $720,526 agreement with Allied Paving for the local maintenance improvement grant road resurfacing project. As the lowest bidder for the work, Allied Paving will resurface about 2.5 miles on a select group of roads within the city.

In a separate action, the city has approved a $52,7400 contract with Newlands Contracting for asphalt street patching. This contract will result in the patching of approximately 837 square yards of asphalt on various city-owned streets.