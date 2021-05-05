Suwanee art installation featured throughout May

Local artist Vickie McCrary and woodworker Jack Hamby created the City Hall bird houses that were selected to represent this year’s Art on a Limb event. Vickie, who has a studio at Tannery Row in Buford, has provided Art on a Limb pieces previously. Jack is a retired woodworker and master bricklayer and collaborated with Vickie on her Rock City-style City Hall themed birdhouses.

Anyone finding an art piece is encouraged to share photos on social media with the hashtag #artonalimb2021.