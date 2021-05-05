Suwanee art installation featured throughout May

Visitors to Suwanee during the month of May could find a treasure while strolling along the city’s greenways or while playing in one of the city’s many parks. During Suwanee’s “Art on a Limb” program two pieces of art are hidden daily throughout the month. Those who find an art piece can keep it.
Local artist Vickie McCrary and woodworker Jack Hamby created the City Hall bird houses that were selected to represent this year’s Art on a Limb event. Vickie, who has a studio at Tannery Row in Buford, has provided Art on a Limb pieces previously. Jack is a retired woodworker and master bricklayer and collaborated with Vickie on her Rock City-style City Hall themed birdhouses.
Anyone finding an art piece is encouraged to share photos on social media with the hashtag #artonalimb2021.