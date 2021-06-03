Suwanee approves zoning for client and employee parking

Following a recent public hearing the Suwanee City Council approved a rezoning request for 897 Eva Kennedy Road to allow for the use of existing parking for employees and clients by appointment.
At the hearing, the applicant, Jeff Jones, explained that his wife’s counseling practice has moved to the property which has two additional signed tenant leases. The property contains a former single-family home previously used for administrative office space for the medical building next door.
A deceleration lane and 8 to 10 parking spaces were constructed during the development of the medical property. No new development is intended for the property.
Despite concerns expressed by Huey Bible, of 887 Eva Kennedy Road, the request was approved with conditions including a striping requirement.