Suwanee approves plan for distribution facility on Old Peachtree Road

Suwanee has approved a rezoning request that will allow for construction of a light industrial distribution facility on Old Peachtree Road west of the intersection with Horizon Drive. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)
Suwanee has approved a rezoning request that will allow for construction of a light industrial distribution facility on Old Peachtree Road west of the intersection with Horizon Drive. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago

Following a recent public hearing, the Suwanee City Council approved a rezoning request that will allow for construction of a light industrial distribution facility on Old Peachtree Road west of the intersection with Horizon Drive.

The applicant proposes developing approximately 10 acres with a 165,000-square-foot office warehouse building. The facility will have two access points off Old Peachtree Road. One will serve a combination of tractor-trailer and car traffic while the other will only accommodate car traffic. Gwinnett Department of Transportation will need to approve the plan.

Before construction begins the city will want to approve architectural and sidewalk plans. Suwanee requires sidewalks along all road frontages.

