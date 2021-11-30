Suwanee approves plan for distribution facility on Old Peachtree Road

The applicant proposes developing approximately 10 acres with a 165,000-square-foot office warehouse building. The facility will have two access points off Old Peachtree Road. One will serve a combination of tractor-trailer and car traffic while the other will only accommodate car traffic. Gwinnett Department of Transportation will need to approve the plan.

Before construction begins the city will want to approve architectural and sidewalk plans. Suwanee requires sidewalks along all road frontages.