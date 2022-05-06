Suwanee approves median project

The Suwanee City Council recently approved a $35,000 contract with Clark Patterson Lee to design the Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road Median Project.
Currently, the gateway medians are fully hardscaped with concrete curbs and horizontal surfaces. The goal of this project will be to convert several of these medians, on both sides of the interchange with I-85, to landscaped medians.
Once the concept plans have been approved, CPL will prepare preliminary plans needed to meet with Georgia DOT and Gwinnett DOT for approval. CPL will then prepare construction documents.
The median design will be developed keeping in mind the solutions will be funded using available Gateway Tax Allocation District funding, estimated to be about $600,000.
