BreakingNews
Judge: Marjorie Taylor Greene should stay on the ballot
ajc logo
X

Suwanee approves median project

Suwanee recently approved a contract to design the Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road Median Project. (Google Maps)

caption arrowCaption
Suwanee recently approved a contract to design the Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road Median Project. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

The Suwanee City Council recently approved a $35,000 contract with Clark Patterson Lee to design the Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road Median Project.

Currently, the gateway medians are fully hardscaped with concrete curbs and horizontal surfaces. The goal of this project will be to convert several of these medians, on both sides of the interchange with I-85, to landscaped medians.

Once the concept plans have been approved, CPL will prepare preliminary plans needed to meet with Georgia DOT and Gwinnett DOT for approval. CPL will then prepare construction documents.

The median design will be developed keeping in mind the solutions will be funded using available Gateway Tax Allocation District funding, estimated to be about $600,000.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Comment period open for Sugar Hill multi-family residential watershed disturbance
Lawrenceville makes financial records easy to access on website
Norcross offers $600,000 for small business COVID-19 grants
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top