ajc logo
X

Suwanee approves backyard chickens, no to roosters

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
9 minutes ago

The Suwanee City Council recently voted 5 to 1, with Councilmember Pete Charpentier voting against, to approve a Backyard Chicken Ordinance.

The new ordinance is based very closely on Gwinnett’s regulations, with a few changes specific to the city. Suwanee sets a minimum lot size of 10,500 square feet for backyard chickens. The maximum number of chickens for the smallest lot size is 5 and the maximum for lots over two acres is 15.

Chickens must be housed in a coop and contained in a fenced area when not in their coop. The chicken coop must be at least 20 feet from any property line. Roosters are prohibited and chickens are not allowed to create a nuisance as defined by state law. Slaughter of chickens is also prohibited.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Election law changes could roil next legislative session2h ago

Credit: TNS

After Abrams loss and Warnock win, where do Georgia Dems go from here?
3h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
3h ago

Credit: Hannah Ruhoff

Police: 2 officers killed after 30-minute talk with woman
16h ago

Credit: Hannah Ruhoff

Police: 2 officers killed after 30-minute talk with woman
16h ago

Credit: Toro Development Company

Johns Creek approves $350M mixed-use project with Avalon vision
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Avoiding holiday fires from trees, decorations, candles
15h ago
Georgia DOT seeks input on Ga. 316 intersection projects
16h ago
Gwinnett Police accepting toy donations through Dec. 16
16h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Top Republican calls for Georgia to end runoff elections
18h ago
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top