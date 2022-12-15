Suwanee approves backyard chickens, no to roosters

The new ordinance is based very closely on Gwinnett’s regulations, with a few changes specific to the city. Suwanee sets a minimum lot size of 10,500 square feet for backyard chickens. The maximum number of chickens for the smallest lot size is 5 and the maximum for lots over two acres is 15.

Chickens must be housed in a coop and contained in a fenced area when not in their coop. The chicken coop must be at least 20 feet from any property line. Roosters are prohibited and chickens are not allowed to create a nuisance as defined by state law. Slaughter of chickens is also prohibited.