3 shootings under investigation in Atlanta
Suwanee approves $80K for parking signage

Suwanee recently approved funding to purchase signage indicating public parking in the Town Center area. COURTESY CITY OF SUWANEE

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago

The Suwanee City Council recently approved the purchase of Town Center parking directional signage from Lilburn-based Big Mouth Signs. The signage is designed to make it easier for visitors and residents to be aware of the parking areas in and around Town Center, including the parking deck behind Siena Suwanee Town Center apartments, 400 Buford Highway.

Signage locations under consideration include the breezeway off of Charleston Market into the large public parking lot, on Town Center Avenue attached to the brick “Pulse” building, and street signposts indicating parking locations.

Big Mouth Signs’ proposal also includes a possible, colorful mural on a corrugated metal trash dumpster gate indicating an available parking lot.

The city’s budget for this project is $80,000.

Visitors to downtown Suwanee can also view a public parking map at www.tinyurl.com/SuwaneeParking.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
