Suwanee and Gwinnett to widen Martin Farm Road bridge

According to GDOT, the current bridge is structurally deficient, prone to flooding and does not meet current design standards. GDOT has allocated about $440,000 of the $2.7 million project for right-of-way acquisition.

The project plans to widen the existing bridge by 9.23-feet and raise the deck of the bridge approximately seven feet. This new bridge will then pass the 25-year storm event and meet current design standards.