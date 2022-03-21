ajc logo
Suwanee and Gwinnett to widen Martin Farm Road bridge

Suwanee recently approved a plan for GDOT to acquire property owned by the city on both sides of Martin Farm Road to allow for the construction of a new Martin Farm Road bridge. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz
52 minutes ago

The Suwanee City Council recently approved a plan for the Georgia Department of Transportation to acquire property owned by the city on both sides of Martin Farm Road to allow for the construction of a new Martin Farm Road bridge.

According to GDOT, the current bridge is structurally deficient, prone to flooding and does not meet current design standards. GDOT has allocated about $440,000 of the $2.7 million project for right-of-way acquisition.

The project plans to widen the existing bridge by 9.23-feet and raise the deck of the bridge approximately seven feet. This new bridge will then pass the 25-year storm event and meet current design standards.

Addition of pedestrian sidewalks will also improve walkability and increase pedestrian safety.

Additional details: www.tinyurl.com/MartinFarmBridge.

Karen Huppertz
